McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

MUX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

