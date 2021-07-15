Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.27 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

