Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MDNA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

