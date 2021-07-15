MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,182. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

