Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,540 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,983,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.
- On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.
- On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.42. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.71.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
