Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,540 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,983,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.42. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

