Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace stock opened at $182.90 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total value of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,280 shares of company stock worth $47,194,215. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Medpace by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

