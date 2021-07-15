MEET.ONE Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $9,134.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 73.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00150428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,975.63 or 1.00157256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

