MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,914. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.