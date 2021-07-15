Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.60. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.44. The firm has a market cap of C$446.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.