Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $881.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $881.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00373819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.08 or 0.01659802 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

