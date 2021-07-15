Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $881.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00373819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.08 or 0.01659802 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

