Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.42

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $853.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

