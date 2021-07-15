Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

MESA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 159.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 198,845 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $8,814,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

