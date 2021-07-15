MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.83. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 246,187 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after buying an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

