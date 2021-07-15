Michael Connolly Miller Sells 3,500 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BNED opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $447.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $7,850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 665,192 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $2,944,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

