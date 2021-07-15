Michael Mathews Buys 10,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,730. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

