Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.79. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 5,363 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

