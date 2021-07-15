Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells C$11,400.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,324,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,972,300.

Shares of CVE:ML opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 55.38 and a quick ratio of 54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.93. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

