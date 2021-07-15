Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $20.24

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $13,891.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $20.24 or 0.00063404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

