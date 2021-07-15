Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 311.7% in June

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 311.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 245,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Mitesco has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

