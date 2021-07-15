Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $86.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of -384.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.