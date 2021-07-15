Mizuho Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $116.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Shares of HES opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

