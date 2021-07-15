MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,336 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

FUTY opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09.

