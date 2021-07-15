MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of FRT opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.87. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

