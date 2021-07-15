MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

