MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

YUMC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

