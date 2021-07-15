MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 10,947 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

