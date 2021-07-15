MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

