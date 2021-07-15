Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

