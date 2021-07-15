Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $382.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.