Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

