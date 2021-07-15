Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $377.97

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $377.97 and last traded at $375.99, with a volume of 5769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.04.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total value of $3,420,827.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

