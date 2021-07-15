Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $107.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.74. 22,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,951. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,784,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

