Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 471.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,661 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,656. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

