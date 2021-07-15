MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $19.08

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $18.45. MorphoSys shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 593 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

