Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc Acquires 210,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MCAFU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

