MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$58.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE:MTY opened at C$68.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$27.22 and a one year high of C$69.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -39.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.