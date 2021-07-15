Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

MUR stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

