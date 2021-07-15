National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.67.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$126.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$91.18 and a 12-month high of C$127.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

