NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSH remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 70,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. NavSight has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on NavSight in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NavSight by 200.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth about $187,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NavSight

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

