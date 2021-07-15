Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 995,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

