Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $620.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $547.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.47. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

