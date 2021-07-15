NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NETSTREIT traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $987.76 million and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

