Neutrino USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $396.44 million and $9.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,545,150 coins and its circulating supply is 397,544,574 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

