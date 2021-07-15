New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 331.8% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 29,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

