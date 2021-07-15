Newell Brands’ (NWL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Newell Brands by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

