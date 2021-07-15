NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NEU opened at $305.23 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a one year low of $305.14 and a one year high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $9,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

