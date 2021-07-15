Newmont (NGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Get Newmont alerts:

NGT opened at C$79.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.05. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a market cap of C$63.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.