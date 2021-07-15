Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $$85.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Nexans has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

