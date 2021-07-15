Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $859.77 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00847993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.